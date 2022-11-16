UrduPoint.com

UK PM Offers Poland 'solidarity' After Missile Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM

UK PM offers Poland 'solidarity' after missile strike

Nusa Dua, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered Poland's president "solidarity" and help to investigate after two people were killed in what Warsaw said was a strike by a Russian-made missile, Downing Street said Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Polish President Andrzej Duda today from the G20 in Indonesia, following reports of a missile strike in Poland," Downing Street said in a statement.

"He reiterated the UK's solidarity." "President Duda updated on the Polish investigation efforts, and the Prime Minister offered any assistance needed to urgently establish what happened."The leaders agreed to stay in touch and coordinate with allies, including NATO, "on the next steps", the statement said.

Poland says the missile strike in the village of Przewodow involved a Russian-made munition and has summoned Moscow's ambassador to give "immediate, detailed explanations".

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Moscow Warsaw Indonesia United Kingdom Poland From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

16 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

9 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

9 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

9 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.