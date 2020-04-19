UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM 'on Top Of Things' But Under Fire Over Early Virus Response

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

UK PM 'on top of things' but under fire over early virus response

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The British government insisted Sunday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "on top of things" as he recovers from the coronavirus facing criticism of his early handling of the crisis.

The Conservative leader spent three days in intensive care after contracting the virus, and has been off work since March 27, but was released from hospital last Sunday after a week-long stay.

Britain's official death toll from the virus now stands at 16,060 after 596 more deaths were reported Sunday, and the country has been under lockdown since March 23, with the government extending it until at least the end of the month.

Senior minister Michael Gove said it was too early to consider easing the restrictions given the "worrying" number of deaths.

He sought to defend Johnson after the prime minister was accused of being "missing in action" in the early stages of the outbreak.

Johnson "is absolutely on top of things" and issuing instructions, Gove told Sky news. "The prime minister is recovering well, he is in cheerful spirits." His comments came after a Sunday Times newspaper report said Johnson had missed five of the government's emergency response meetings in January and February.

"None of us expect the impossible, but there are serious questions about why the prime minister skipped Cobra meetings," the opposition Labour Party's shadow health minister Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News.

"It suggests early on he was missing in action." Gove claimed there were inaccuracies in the Sunday Times report, which was based largely on unnamed civil service sources, and that the government would issue a rebuttal.

"The idea that the prime minister 'skipped' meetings, I think, is grotesque, there are meetings across government, some chaired by the health secretary, some chaired by other ministers," he said.

"The prime minister took all the major decisions. Nobody can say that the prime minister wasn't throwing heart and soul into the virus." - 'Emotionally taxing' - The government is also under pressure over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers, with warnings that gowns could run out within days.

Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the council of the British Medical Association (BMA), told Sky that 50 percent of doctors are saying they feel they don't have adequate protection.

"The government hasn't been as agile as it should have been," he added.

"This is extremely emotionally taxing and it's showing its toll on the healthcare workforce." Gove said PPE was the government's "first priority" and suggested that 25 million gowns would be arriving from China "in due course".

"Gowns are the area at the moment where there is the greatest need," he said.

Downing Street announced on Sunday that Paul Deighton, the former London Olympics chief, has been appointed to lead the effort to domestically produce PPE.

On the lockdown, Gove said: "We shouldn't be thinking of lifting these restrictions now.

"One of the things that is deeply worrying and concerning is still the high level of deaths," he said.

"We're not absolutely certain that we are yet on a downward trajectory (of infections) and we want to be heading towards that downward trajectory to be confident about all the steps we might want to take."

Related Topics

Prime Minister China London Lead January February March Sunday Olympics All From Government Top Million Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia Group shareholders approve 15% cash dividen ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE monitors banks’ utilisation of Targeted Ec ..

1 hour ago

Emirati awarded title of &#039;Personality of the ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces 6 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Weekly Price Index falls by 0.7% in ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed follows up Abu Dhabi Judicial De ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.