UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM Rejects Fresh Call For New Scottish Independence Vote

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:30 PM

UK PM rejects fresh call for new Scottish independence vote

Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence, despite an apparent surge in support for a breakaway.

Scots voted to maintain the status quo by 55 percent to 45 percent in 2014, in what even the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) agreed was a "once-in-a-generation" vote.

But spurred by tensions between London and Edinburgh over Britain's departure from the European Union, and political and personal differences, the issue refuses to go away.

Polling now suggests a majority of Scots are in favour of going it alone, and breaking up the more than three-centuries-old union with England.

Conservative party leader Johnson, however, reaffirmed that the UK parliament would not approve powers for the Scottish Parliament to hold a new vote.

"The union is a fantastically strong institution. It has helped us through thick and thin," he said on a visit to Orkney, off Scotland's far northeast coast.

"We had a referendum on breaking up the union... only six years ago. That is not a generation by any computation.

"What people really want to do is to see our whole country coming back stronger, together, and that's what we're going to do." The coronavirus outbreak, which has led to more than 45,000 deaths across the country, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's more cautious approach have fuelled the debate.

- Majority for independence - Earlier this month, polling group Panelbase said a record 54 percent of Scots were in favour of independence. An average of polls in the last six months put support on 51 percent.

SNP leader Sturgeon's approval ratings soared to 60 percent -- well above that for Johnson, who has been accused of not acting fast enough to curb the spread of the virus.

Sturgeon and Johnson were not scheduled to meet but she said his visit, which included a stop to talk to crab fishermen, underscored the need for independence.

"One of the key arguments for independence is the ability of Scotland to take our own decisions, rather than having our future decided by politicians we didn't vote for, taking us down a path that we haven't chosen," she tweeted.

The main thrust of Sturgeon's push for a new vote is that a majority of Scots did not vote for Brexit, which changed the fundamental nature of the relationship with England.

But Johnson said the strength of the union, which dates from 1707, had been shown to be effective in the coronavirus response.

The issue is unlikely to go away, with warnings of dire economic consequences both from the coronavirus shutdown and Brexit if no trade deal can be agreed with the EU.

The SNP strengthened its position in Scotland in last December's general election, and is expected to cement its majority in the Scottish Parliament at elections in May.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Visit London Edinburgh Independence United Kingdom Brexit May December National University From Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

1 hour ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

2 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Ready to Vaccinate Population Against COVID ..

45 seconds ago

WHO Warns About Lax Attitudes Toward Protection Me ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.