UK PM says COP deal 'tinged with disappointment'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday hailed a global accord to speed up action against climate change as "truly historic" and "the beginning of the end for coal power".

But he said his "delight at this progress" at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure the agreement of all countries to phase out hydrocarbons.