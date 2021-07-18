London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will undertake "only essential government business" in the week ahead after the state health service designated him a close contact of a person infected with Covid, Downing Street said Sunday.

Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were both designated but are taking part in a government pilot scheme that enables them to continue working, a spokesperson said, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Saturday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Participating individuals must take daily tests and self-isolate when not at work, according to the pilot's rules. The development comes just as Johnson's government prepares to jettison most pandemic restrictions in England on Monday.