UK PM to travel to Brussels over Brexit impasse

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet in Brussels to try to break the deadlock in Brexit trade talks, London said on Monday.

Downing Street said Johnson would have a "physical meeting" with von der Leyen "in the coming days", with both sides still at loggerheads over key demands.