UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK PM Urges Caution As Outdoor Meet-ups, Sports Resume In England

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

UK PM urges caution as outdoor meet-ups, sports resume in England

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) -:- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged the public to remain cautious as outdoor get-togethers and sports resumed in England.

As the next step of the British government's "roadmap" exiting the lockdown, two households or groups of up to six are now allowed to meet outside, including in private gardens, and outdoor team sports are reopening from Monday.

The Monday move marks the second easing of the lockdown, imposed across England in early January, after schools reopened to all pupils on March 8.

"We must remain cautious," said Johnson, as the "stay at home" slogan was officially scrapped at midnight and replace with "stay local".

"Today marks the next stage of our roadmap to cautiously ease restrictions in England. As vaccines are being rolled out it's vital that we don't overdo it and risk all the progress we've made," he said on Twitter.

Under the new measures, people should still work from home if possible and minimize their journeys.

From April 12, non-essential retail, as well as restaurants and pubs -- if serving people outdoors -- will be allowed to reopen in England.

On Feb. 22, Johnson announced his "roadmap" exiting the lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic. The March 8 reopening of schools was first part of the four-step plan which is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

On Sunday, Stephen Powis, national medical director of National Health Service (NHS) England, warned that Britons should not "squander the gains" made against coronavirus in recent months.

Coronavirus could still "wreak more havoc and ill-health on a significant scale", he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph, citing concerns over variants.

The NHS England has warned that Britain is going to face a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies from Monday onwards. But the government insisted the country is "on course" to meet its target of offering a first dose to the top nine priority groups, including the over-50s, by April 15 and all adults by the end of July.

Another 3,862 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,333,042, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another 19 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain stood at 126,592. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 30.1 million people, around 57 percent of all adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Russia China Twitter European Union Died Progress United States January March April July Sunday All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

56 seconds ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

31 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

34 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

42 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.