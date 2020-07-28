UrduPoint.com
UK PM Warns Of Second Wave In Virus Spat With Spain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Tuesday of a "second wave" in Europe of the coronavirus as he defended a controversial decision to quarantine all travellers arriving from Spain, despite criticism from Madrid.

Johnson insisted the UK had taken "swift and decisive" action at the weekend to impose a 14-day quarantine on everyone entering Britain from Spain -- a major tourist destination for Britons.

The move was subsequently criticised by both the Spanish government and in the UK.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the decision "unbalanced" and insisted parts of his country were safer from the virus than areas of Britain.

But Johnson, on a visit to the English midlands, said it was the correct move.

"What we have to do is take swift and decisive action where we think that the risks are starting to bubble up again," he said in Nottingham.

"Let's be absolutely clear about what's happening in Europe, amongstsome of our European friends, I'm afraid you are starting to see in someplaces the signs of a second wave of the pandemic."

