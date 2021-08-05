UrduPoint.com

UK Police Arrest 11 For Racist Tweets To England Footballers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

UK police arrest 11 for racist tweets to England footballers

London, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :British police said on Thursday they had arrested 11 people suspected of sending racist messages on social media to England players after last month's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) launched a hate crime investigation following the comments directed at some of England's black players after the game on July 11, which the Azzurri won on a penalty shootout.

The unit identified 207 posts that were considered to be criminal in nature, 123 of which were sent by accounts belonging to individuals outside Britain.

