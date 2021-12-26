UrduPoint.com

UK Police Arrest Armed Man On Grounds Of Queen's Home

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :British police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas, with what was reported to be a crossbow.

"An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police," the local force said in a statement late on Saturday, adding that the 19-year-old man was found at 08:30 GMT on Christmas Day.

The Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day at the castle, west of London.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Sunday Mirror newspaper said CCTV operators spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a crossbow, while the Mail on Sunday said the man used a rope ladder to scale a fence.

"We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings," said police.

"Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident."

