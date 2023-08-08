Open Menu

UK Police Arrest Man After Stabbing Outside British Museum

Published August 08, 2023

London, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in London arrested a man Tuesday after a stabbing outside the British Museum which led to the evacuation and temporary closure of the popular tourist attraction.

The incident unfolded at around 10:00 am (0900 GMT) on the street bordering the southern perimeter of the world-famous site, according to London's Metropolitan Police.

"Police have arrested a man on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) following an incident," the force said.

"A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital.

"His condition is being assessed.

" The Met said it was "an isolated incident" and there was no remaining risk to the public.

"It is not being treated as terror-related," the force added.

The museum in the heart of the capital -- which is a huge draw for tourists, particularly in peak summer months such as August -- was evacuated following the stabbing.

"The museum was closed this morning due to an incident following a member of the public being attacked nearby," a spokesman said in a statement.

"Visitors were evacuated from the museum as a precaution and we wish the victim a full and swift recovery."jj/jwp/fg

