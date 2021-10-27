UK police arrest man for threats against Labour deputy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in Britain on Wednesday arrested a man after senior opposition politician Angela Rayner received a string of threatening and abusive phone calls, following the killing of another MP.

Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, reported receiving the threatening contacts over a number of weeks.

Greater Manchester Police said they had arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communications in West Yorkshire, northern England.

Rayner tweeted her thanks to the police "for supporting me, my family and my staff during this time, which has been particularly difficult for my children".

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean said despite the arrest, "our investigation remains very much ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available lines of inquiry to identify all those responsible".

The arrest came amid heightened attention on MPs' security after Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in a suspected terrorist attack on October 15, while he was meeting constituents.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from north London, was arrested at the scene and is due to go on trial for murder in March.

Rayner is currently on bereavement leave after losing a close relative.

With Labour leader Keir Starmer diagnosed with Covid-19, the party was represented Wednesday at the weekly session of prime minister's questions in parliament by business spokesman Ed Miliband.