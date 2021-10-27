UrduPoint.com

UK Police Arrest Man For Threats Against Labour Deputy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

UK police arrest man for threats against Labour deputy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in Britain on Wednesday arrested a man after senior opposition politician Angela Rayner received a string of threatening and abusive phone calls, following the killing of another MP.

Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, reported receiving the threatening contacts over a number of weeks.

Greater Manchester Police said they had arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of malicious communications in West Yorkshire, northern England.

Rayner tweeted her thanks to the police "for supporting me, my family and my staff during this time, which has been particularly difficult for my children".

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dean said despite the arrest, "our investigation remains very much ongoing and we will continue to pursue all available lines of inquiry to identify all those responsible".

The arrest came amid heightened attention on MPs' security after Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in a suspected terrorist attack on October 15, while he was meeting constituents.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from north London, was arrested at the scene and is due to go on trial for murder in March.

Rayner is currently on bereavement leave after losing a close relative.

With Labour leader Keir Starmer diagnosed with Covid-19, the party was represented Wednesday at the weekly session of prime minister's questions in parliament by business spokesman Ed Miliband.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Business Parliament London Man David Manchester March October Family All From Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

2 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

17 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

27 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

32 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.