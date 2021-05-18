UrduPoint.com
UK Police Arrest Man In Sierra Leone War Crimes Probe

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

UK police arrest man in Sierra Leone war crimes probe

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :British police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man as part of an investigation into allegations of war crimes between 1994 and 2000 during the civil war in Sierra Leone.

A statement from London Metropolitan Police said the man had been arrested Tuesday at an address in Leeds, in the north of England, under the terms of the International Criminal Court Act.

Officers searched the property and took the man into custody before later releasing him under investigation.

The 1991-2002 war, financed largely by so-called blood diamonds, left 120,000 people dead and tens of thousands mutilated.

Charles Taylor, once Liberia's most feared rebel fighter, who served as president from 1997 to 2003, is serving a 50-year sentence in a British jail for his role in fuelling the conflict in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

