UK Police Arrest Man Over Birmingham Mass Stabbings
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:10 PM
London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mass stabbings in Britain's second city Birmingham that left one person dead and two critically wounded, police said on Monday.
The man was held on suspicion of murder and seven attempted murders that were carried out after midnight Saturday, West Midlands Police said.