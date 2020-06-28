UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Charge Reading 'terror' Suspect

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

UK police charge Reading 'terror' suspect

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :British counter-terror police on Saturday charged a man with three counts of murder and three of attempted murder after a knife attack in southeast England on June 20.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, a Libyan refugee, will appear in court at Westminster magistrates on June 29, police said.

"The charges come following an investigation into an incident at Forbury Gardens in Reading on the evening of June 20, where a number of people were stabbed," Thames Valley police said in a statement.

"Three people were killed and died at the scene and a further three people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. They have since been released from hospital." The three victims killed -- history teacher James Furlong, 36, US expat Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and David Wails, a 49-year-scientist -- were all friends.

They were seemingly attacked at random in Forbury Park, Reading, a week ago.

Announcement of the charges came as a virtual vigil was held for the victims of the attack.

Thames Valley Police's Chief Constable John Campbell said at the vigil: "We will never forget David, James and Joseph."And Furlong's family praised police for their "remarkable bravery" in a tribute to officers on Saturday.

"We would like to start by thanking the police for their ongoing help, including their remarkable bravery. They have been a pillar of support," said the grieving family.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Died Man David Reading June Family All From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Iceland president set for landslide election win

13 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

2 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

14 minutes ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

3 hours ago

There was a projection of Rs31.5-32 per litre incr ..

14 minutes ago

Bolsonaro revives communications ministry in make- ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.