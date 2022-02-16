UrduPoint.com

UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :British police said on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles's charitable foundation over claims of a cash-for-honours scandal.

"The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national," Scotland Yard said in a statement.

