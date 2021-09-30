UrduPoint.com

UK Police Officer Given Whole-life Jail Term For Kidnap, Rape, Murder

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

UK police officer given whole-life jail term for kidnap, rape, murder

London, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A British police officer who falsely arrested a woman for breaking coronavirus restrictions, then kidnapped, raped and murdered her, was given a rare whole-life jail term on Thursday.

Judge Adrian Fulford told Wayne Couzens, 48, his offences were "grotesque", after he snatched Sarah Everard off the streets of south London in March this year.

Everard's disappearance sparked one of Britain's most high-profile missing persons investigations and protests calling for better safety for women in public spaces.

But there has been widespread horror and revulsion at the involvement of a police officer, who exploited lockdown restrictions and abused his position of trust to kill.

Couzens, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted kidnapping, rape and murder at a hearing in July and was sacked.

Sentencing him at the Old Bailey, in central London, Fulford called Couzens' actions "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal" and said his victim was "wholly blameless".

Couzens, who will die in jail, becomes the latest of only 60 criminals who will never be considered for release.

"The misuse of a police officer's role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious ideological cause," Fulford said.

Everard's family was in court to see her killer jailed. On Wednesday, they gave emotional statements describing the harrowing impact of her death.

"No punishment that you receive will ever compare to the pain and torture that you have inflicted on us," her father, Jeremy, told Couzens.

The high-profile case refocused attention on how the police handle complaints of violence against women and girls in Britain.

Questions have been raised about why previous complaints of indecent exposure against Couzens, said to have been a user of sex workers and violent pornography, were not dealt with.

The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, a former chief prosecutor for England and Wales, said legislation needed to be tightened.

He also called for a review of how Couzens was able to "slip through the net", despite a series of "warning signs".

Starmer's Labour colleague, Harriet Harman, a former women's minister, called for the resignation of Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

"Women must be able to trust the police not fear them. Women's confidence in police will have been shattered," she said in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel and the Met.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Missing Persons Police Kidnapping Jail London Wales March July Criminals Women Family Court Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

4 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

46 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.