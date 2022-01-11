UrduPoint.com

UK Police Review 1969 Murdoch-linked Kidnap Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :London police said Tuesday they were reviewing new information in the 1969 kidnap-murder of Muriel McKay, who was mistaken for media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's wife, and whose body had never been found.

The Metropolitan Police said McKay's family had contacted them with fresh details, which the Murdoch-owned The Times newspaper said included the location of the body.

"The Met were contacted in December 2021 by the family of Muriel McKay regarding information they had obtained in relation to her murder," a spokeswoman told AFP.

The Times said the move came after the man convicted of the kidnapping, Nizamodeen Hosein, revealed where McKay's body was buried on a farm in Hertfordshire, north of London.

"Officers from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have met with the family and are in the process of reviewing all the material," the police spokeswoman said, asking not to be named.

Hosein and his brother Arthur kidnapped McKay, then 55, in 1969 thinking that she was Murdoch's second wife Anna.

The brothers had followed Murdoch's Rolls-Royce unaware he had lent it to his deputy Alick McKay, Muriel's husband.

Hosein recently revealed to the family that McKay had collapsed and died while watching a television news report about her kidnapping, The Times said.

McKay's daughter Dianne, 81, told the newspaper she was relieved to hear that her mother had not been physically harmed.

Hosein served 20 years for the kidnapping and was then deported to Trinidad, while his brother died in prison in 2009.

