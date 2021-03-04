UK Police Rule Out Probe Into 1995 Princess Diana Interview
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:50 PM
London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :UK police on Thursday said they would not launch a formal probe into claims of underhand tactics by a BBC journalist to secure a 1995 television interview with the late princess Diana.
Commander Alex Murray, of London's Metropolitan Police, said it was "not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation" after consideration of the matter by specialist detectives.