UrduPoint.com

UK Police Say Will Issue 20 Initial Fines In 'Partygate' Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

UK police say will issue 20 initial fines in 'Partygate' probe

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :British police probing alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff in Downing Street said Tuesday that 20 initial fines are to be issued.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," London's Metropolitan Police said, adding further fines could follow "if the evidential threshold is made".

The force noted it will not be disclosing the number or identities of those being fined, but Johnson is reportedly not among those in the first wave of sanctions.

His Downing Street office has previously said it will disclose significant developments in the probe relating to the prime minister.

Public outcry over the so-called "partygate" scandal left Johnson fighting for political survival in recent months, after a number of MPs from his Conservative Party publicly called for his resignation.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Scandal London From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's 2022 ODI Wor ..

Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's 2022 ODI World Cup semi-final

22 seconds ago
 Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

13 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pat ..

UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

29 minutes ago
 'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet ..

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

40 minutes ago
 PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

45 minutes ago
 Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>