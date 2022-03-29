UK police say will issue 20 initial fines in 'Partygate' probe

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :British police probing alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff in Downing Street said Tuesday that 20 initial fines are to be issued.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations," London's Metropolitan Police said, adding further fines could follow "if the evidential threshold is made".

The force noted it will not be disclosing the number or identities of those being fined, but Johnson is reportedly not among those in the first wave of sanctions.

His Downing Street office has previously said it will disclose significant developments in the probe relating to the prime minister.

Public outcry over the so-called "partygate" scandal left Johnson fighting for political survival in recent months, after a number of MPs from his Conservative Party publicly called for his resignation.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.