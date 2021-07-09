UK policeman admits murder of London woman Sarah Everard

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A British police officer on Friday pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman whose disappearance as she walked to her London home sparked outrage and a national debate about women's safety.

Wayne Couzens, 48, who served in the Metropolitan Police's elite diplomatic protection unit, had already admitted kidnapping Sarah Everard. On Friday he pleaded guilty to murder via video link at London's Old Bailey court.