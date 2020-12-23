UK port of Dover says reopening to outgoing traffic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The British port of Dover said it was reopening to outgoing traffic following an agreement between the UK and France ending a temporary travel ban imposed over a new variant of the coronavirus.

In a statement late Tuesday, the major British transit hub said it would reopen from midnight local time (2300 GMT), however it was unclear when the hundreds of waiting freight lorries would begin moving.

The statement added the port would only reopen for "for customers who have had a Covid test with a negative result."