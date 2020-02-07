UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Poverty Increases Despite Low Unemployment: Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

UK poverty increases despite low unemployment: report

London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Poverty in Britain has risen among workers despite the country's lowest unemployment in 45 years, an organisation for social change said Friday, while urging the new government to take action.

"Although employment has increased, in-work poverty has also gone up because often people's pay, hours, or both are not enough," said the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

JRF's 'state of the nation' report on poverty in the UK revealed also that poverty had risen for children and pensioners over the last five years.

In total, 14 million people in the UK were living in poverty, it said.

JRF added that a single person or family was deemed to be in poverty should they have an income that is less than 60 percent of their family type's median earnings after housing costs such as rent.

"The new government has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make historic progress and enable people and communities to truly level-up," JRF said.

Its executive director Claire Ainsley added: "As a nation we have made progress before and we can and must do so again with this new government and a new settlement after Brexit." Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party convincingly won a general election in December that helped to unlock Brexit.

Recent official data meanwhile showed that Britain's unemployment rate stands at 3.8 percent, the lowest level since 1975. The employment rate is at a record-high 76.3 percent.

However JRF said that 56 percent of people in poverty come from a UK working family, compared with 39 percent 20 years ago.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rent Progress United Kingdom Brexit December Family From Government Million Election 2018 Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

7 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.