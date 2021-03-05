UrduPoint.com
UK Power Firm Accepts £2.3bn Private-equity Takeover

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

London, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Aggreko, a British supplier of power generators hit hard by the Covid crisis cancelling events, announced Friday that it has accepted a £2.3 billion takeover bid from two private equity firms.

Aggreko's management has recommended the bid, worth the equivalent of $3.2 billion or 2.

7 billion Euros, from I Squared Capital and TDR Capital, it said in a statement.

"The Aggreko board believes that the offer ... represents an attractive price in cash that fairly recognises Aggreko's future prospects," chairman Ken Hanna added.

The Glasgow-based company has been rocked by the widespread cancellation of public events that would have rented its power generators.

Aggreko on Monday reported that its pre-tax profits almost halved last year to £103 million.

