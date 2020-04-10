UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care: Govt
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:00 AM
London, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday left intensive care, where he had spent the three previous days for treatment against coronavirus, his Downing Street office said.
"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," said the statement.