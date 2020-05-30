UK provides further support to Pakistan in fight against coronavirus

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) was providing further assistance to Pakistan in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts, by providing aid for the most vulnerable, and boosting wider public health communications including the latest £4.39m package.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, the British High Commission Islamabad and the UK Department of International Development (DFID) Pakistan, the UK has provided further support in Pakistan's fight against coronavirus.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG, said the United Kingdom was providing further assistance to Pakistan in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts, by providing aid for the most vulnerable, and boosting wider public health communications.

This latest £4.39m package of support includes: Being the first donor to contribute to Pakistan's Humanitarian Pooled Fund (PHPF), UK aid support for PHPF would help provide comprehensive support to fight the coronavirus and help those impacted indirectly by the crisis.

The UK statement further added that this included supporting emergency response systems and providing assistance towards food security, sanitation and hygiene, mental health and psychological support.

Similarly, the Supporting Aawaz II, which aimed to empower and protect women and children and this joint programme from UNICEF, UNFPA and UN Women would provide support to nearly 10,000 women and children who face violence in their own home through, the Aawaz helplines staffed by men and women trained in the provision of psychosocial support and referral services.

The Aawaz programme, the UK statement said would also reach nearly 2 million people with messages fighting against stigma and discrimination as a result of coronavirus.

Likewise, it further said that supporting the Khairkhwah information campaign– which means Well Wisher – on tv and radio would reach up to 80 million people with messages on how to taking appropriate safety measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus in communities, as well as tackling coronavirus misinformation.

This campaign, the UK statement said would reach those living in rural and semi-urban areas who may otherwise struggle to get the latest information.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth said, "By supporting the poorest and most vulnerable people, especially those facing discrimination and by spreading information on how to protect against coronavirus, we can save lives." The UK, he said "is proud to support Pakistan, and through our investment in international vaccine research and the Global Vaccine Alliance, we will help end this pandemic sooner and prevent future waves of infection".

"The UK stands with you in these difficult times", Lord Ahmed remarked.

According to the UK government statement, the British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG said, "Pakistan has shown international leadership in its response, balancing the need to keep healthy, with growing the economy and protecting the poorest. Friends must stand together at difficult times.Although we are socially distancing, we are not apart." Head of Office for the UK's Department for International Development in Pakistan, Annabel Gerry said, "It is increasingly important that we work together to help those who are the most vulnerable. This is why I am proud that UK aid will be there for the women and children who face increased threats of violence and stigma in their own home and need access to these support services".

"The UK is playing a leading role in the global effort to tackle coronavirus, including on vaccine development, strengthening health systems and support for the global economy.

On June 4, the UK would host the Global Vaccine Summit, to raise money to ensure Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, can vaccinate 300 million more children against infectious diseases including in Pakistan. By working together as international partners to defeat this pandemic, we are all safer," Annabel Gerry said.