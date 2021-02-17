UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pushes For UN Pact On Vaccine Ceasefires In War Zones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain will on Wednesday call on the UN Security Council to push for temporary ceasefires in conflict zones to enable the "moral duty" of rolling out vaccines against the coronavirus.

Britain holds the council's chair this month and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his resolution would also demand "equitable access" around the world to vaccines against the pandemic.

"Global vaccination coverage is essential to beating coronavirus," he said in a statement, stressing the need for temporary ceasefires to help inoculate more than 160 million people at risk in conflict zones such as Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia.

"We have a moral duty to act, and a strategic necessity to come together to defeat this virus." Britain has committed £548 million ($760 million) to the UN's Covax vaccine fund and will use the Security Council meeting, as well as a virtual G7 summit on Friday which it is also chairing, to lobby for more donations.

Barbara Woodward, Britain's UN envoy, conceded that implementing the Security Council resolution would be an "immense political, logistical and funding challenge".

Several countries, including Security Council members China and Russia along with some Gulf nations, have already launched "vaccine diplomacy" initiatives, either showcasing their own production capacity or providing easier access to vaccine doses.

But Woodward, stressing the need for global coordination, told reporters: "This is of course the right thing to do but it is also in all countries' interest. No one is safe until all of us are safe."Britain in December launched the world's first mass vaccination programme against Covid-19, and aims to inoculate all adults with at least a first dose by September.

But the government says it is too soon to look at freeing up any surplus doses for other countries, arguing that follow-up jabs could be needed against emerging variants. It has pointed instead to its funding for UN programmes.

Related Topics

Somalia Resolution World United Nations Russia China Yemen Woodward Ethiopia Sudan September December Moral All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

8 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

9 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

9 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

8 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.