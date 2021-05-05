UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Puts £29m Into New Labs To Tackle Covid Variants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

UK puts £29m into new labs to tackle Covid variants

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Britain is spending £29.3 million ($40.6 million, 33.8 million Euros) on new coronavirus vaccine laboratories in an effort to "future-proof the country from the threat of new variants", the government said Wednesday.

The new labs at the Porton Down research facility in southwest England will be used to test the effectiveness of vaccines against variants and speed up their deployment, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"We've backed UK science from the very start of this pandemic and this multi-million pound funding for a state-of-the-art vaccine testing facility at Porton Down will enable us to further future-proof the country from the threat of new variants," he said.

"This announcement is yet another critical way we will build back better to protect the country over the coming months and years," he added.

Porton Down is the secretive army base near Salisbury in south west England that identified the nerve agent used to poison a Russian ex-spy in 2018.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory -- its official name -- employs 3,000 scientists across a sprawling rural site.

It was founded in 1916 to counter German chemical attacks in World War I, which initially involved chlorine and then mustard gas and phosgene.

New funding will increase the site's current blood testing capacity from 700 to 3,000 samples a week, enabling scientists to measure more quickly the levels of antibodies that are generated by the vaccines.

"The expanded testing capacity at Porton Down will ensure the UK stays one step ahead of the virus and is in the best possible position to respond to new threats from COVID-19 as quickly as possible," the government said.

Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries in the world by the pandemic, recording more than 127,500 deaths.

But restrictions are being eased following a successful vaccine rollout, with daily deaths down into single figures.

Leading scientists are still concerned that a new variant resistant to current vaccines may lead to a new surge.

"A new variant that can escape the current vaccines is the greatest risk of a third wave," said Jenny Harries, chief executive at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

"This new investment will help us stay one step ahead of the virus by doubling our capacity to test vaccine effectiveness against emerging variants."

Related Topics

World Army Technology Russia German Lead Salisbury Hancock United Kingdom SITE May Gas 2018 World War From Government Best Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

7 hours ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

8 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

9 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTAâ€™s c ..

10 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

8 hours ago

US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medica ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.