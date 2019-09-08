UK rail industry reaches key political junction

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Britain's historic rail industry is destined for the biggest shakeup in decades that could end in renationalisation and significant investment to vastly improve services amid costly fares and delays.

Full state-control of the industry is a distinct possibility should a looming general election triggered by Brexit turmoil result in victory for the main opposition Labour party.

At the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is awaiting the conclusions of a passenger-focused review of the UK's entire rail sector described by the Conservative government as "the most significant" since the Tories privatised British Rail in the mid-1990s.

"It isn't good enough that so many commuters spend their mornings staring at a delayed sign at their train platform," British finance minister Sajid Javid said last week.

Delivering government spending plans for the next year, Javid added that "better transport links across the country will be a crucial part" of rebalancing Britain's London-centric economy.

Johnson has meanwhile ordered a separate review into the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway linking London with other major English cities, but which has been beset by soaring build costs and massive delays.

Both reviews will deliver their findings by the end of the year, by which time Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be prime minister.

Full nationalisation of the rail industry that once helped to drive the Industrial Revolution "is undoubtedly a vote winner for Corbyn and Labour", said Gwilym David Blunt, lecturer in international politics at City, University of London.

While Britain's rail tracks remain in state hands, the trains are run by mostly private companies enjoying large government subsidies.