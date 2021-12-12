UrduPoint.com

UK Raises Covid Alert Level Due To Omicron Surge: Medical Officers

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

UK raises Covid alert level due to Omicron surge: medical officers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The UK has raised its Covid Alert Level due to the "rapid increase" in cases of the Omicron variant, the country's four chief medical officers said on Sunday.

The advisers said the public health risk assessment would move from level three to four -- the second-highest level -- which indicates "transmission is high and pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising".

Related Topics

Alert United Kingdom Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

1 hour ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

1 hour ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group celebrates Khalifa Port’s nine ye ..

AD Ports Group celebrates Khalifa Port’s nine years of growth

2 hours ago
 Director General of WHO visits International Human ..

Director General of WHO visits International Humanitarian City

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends ceremony marking 40t ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends ceremony marking 40th anniversary of Fujairah Cham ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.