UK raises Covid alert level due to Omicron surge: medical officers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The UK has raised its Covid Alert Level due to the "rapid increase" in cases of the Omicron variant, the country's four chief medical officers said on Sunday.

The advisers said the public health risk assessment would move from level three to four -- the second-highest level -- which indicates "transmission is high and pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising".