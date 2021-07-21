UK readies N.Ireland protocol plan, to allies' concern

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The UK government was set Wednesday to outline a unilateral plan to fix a Brexit impasse affecting trade in Northern Ireland, a move watched warily by Brussels, Dublin and Washington.

London has refused to rule out suspending the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires post-Brexit checks on goods crossing into it from mainland Britain.

The protocol was painstakingly negotiated as part of Britain's divorce from Brussels to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the European Union's single market.

Northern Ireland, which suffered three decades of sectarian conflict until a peace agreement in 1998, has been rocked by violence this year, in part against the protocol.

Many pro-UK unionists see it as creating a de facto border in the Irish Sea with mainland Britain and say they feel betrayed.

The new plan crafted over recent months was to be outlined in parliament by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Brexit minister David Frost.

The Financial Times said they would stop short of suspending the protocol now, but reserve the right to do so in future without changes.

They will press Brussels to adopt an "honesty box" approach that allows British firms to declare that their goods are only destined for sale and use in Northern Ireland, and not onwards into the EU, the FT said.

Frustrated at the new red tape since the UK left the EU fully at the start of this year, several UK companies have already suspended sales to Northern Ireland, or are offering a reduced choice.

Retail chain Marks and Spencer said that in the protocol's current guise, there will be "gaps on the shelves" in Northern Ireland this Christmas.

- US 'deeply immersed' - In a phone call Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that the protocol was "causing significant disruption" and changes were essential, according to Downing Street.

But the EU, seeking to preserve the integrity of its single market, says Britain has been acting in bad faith after completing its drawn-out Brexit divorce.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen denies the EU is being dogmatic in its application of the protocol.

"The protocol is important, the Good Friday (peace) Agreement is paramount, and therefore I cannot imagine our British friends will not show the same flexibility that we have shown," she said last week.

Ireland's European affairs minister Thomas Byrne said Dublin would "listen carefully to what the British government have to say", but insisted that any remedies must respect the hard-fought pact.

"We're willing to discuss any creative solutions within the confines of the protocol," he told BBC radio.

"But we have to recognise as well that Britain decided itself to leave the single market of the European Union, to apply trade rules, to apply red tape to its goods that are leaving Britain, to goods that are coming into Britain." The protracted rows over the protocol are drawing concern further afield from President Joe Biden's US administration.

State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters Tuesday the administration wanted both sides "to negotiate within the existing mechanisms when differences do arise".

Meanwhile John Kerry, Biden's climate envoy and a former secretary of state, told BBC radio that the Irish-American president was "deeply immersed in the issue".

"Secretary of State Tony Blinken is as knowledgeable and has worked with the president on this for years," he said.

"And they're both deeply committed in making certain that the (Good Friday) agreement holds and there is peace ultimately."