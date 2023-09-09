Open Menu

UK Ready To Help Morocco 'in Whatever Way We Can'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The UK will help Morocco "in whatever way we can," Foreign Minister James Cleverly said Saturday, following an earthquake that has killed more than 630 people.

"Devastating news of a substantial earthquake just outside Marrakesh, Morocco," he tweeted.

"We stand ready to help our Moroccan friends in whatever way we can."Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later tweeted that "my thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible earthquake in Morocco last night."

