UK records another 29,520 coronavirus cases

LONDON, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Another 29,520 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,241,011, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another 93 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,894.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 76 percent of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers will benefit from cheaper travel testing packages, with the price of some tests to fall by a fifth from Sunday.