UK Records Another 30,693 New Coronavirus Cases

Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

LONDON, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Another 30,693 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,272,066, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported a further 155 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 141,743.

These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 9,160 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the British government plans to speed up their rollout of the booster jabs, or the third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The government announced Saturday that the booster jabs will be available to book for those who need them a month earlier than expected in England.

