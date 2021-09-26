UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 31,348 Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 01:10 PM

LONDON, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Another 31,348 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,631,233, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 122 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,105. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said that COVID-19 still posed a risk to the country.

He urged the public to listen to health experts, saying: "If your gaming PC develops a fault, don't take it to a plumber and ask them to fix it."On Friday, official figures showed that the country's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, fell slightly to between 0.8 and one. The R number indicates the average number of people each COVID-positive person goes on to infect.

An R value between 0.8 and one means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between eight and 10 other people.

