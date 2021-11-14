UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 38,351 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

UK records another 38,351 new coronavirus cases

LONDON, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Britain on Sunday registered 38,351 new COVID-19 infections and 157 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,835, according to the latest official figures.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The infections have raised by 0.

4 percent over the last seven days, and the number of deaths has decreased by 7.9 percent.

There are currently 8,652 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest data came as a British expert said the country was unlikely to get a "catastrophic winter wave" this Christmas.

Neil Ferguson, a British leading epidemiologist, told the BBC that "we are in a very different place from last year" and "the vaccination is having a huge effect" on the population's immunity levels.

