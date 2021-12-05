UK records another 42,848 coronavirus cases

LONDON, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Britain registered 42,848 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,421,104, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 127 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,551, with 7,373 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The latest data came as the UK Health Security Agency issued an update on booster vaccines. As of Friday, more than 19 million third jabs have been administered nationwide.

The British government has promised to offer all over-18s a booster vaccine by the end of January.