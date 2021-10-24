UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 44,985 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

LONDON, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:Another 44,985 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,734,934, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported a further 135 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 139,461. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,238 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the vaccine alone will not be enough to lift the world out of the pandemic.

Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for the WHO, said: "We really have to do other measures" to recover from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Professor Stephen Reicher of the University of St Andrews warned that Britain risks "dilly-dallying into lockdown" if it does not act soon.

Speaking to Sky news, he warned that vaccines are "not quite enough" on their own, and "other protections" are needed to curb the pandemic.

