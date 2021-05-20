UK reforms train travel as Covid derails sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday unveiled long-awaited reforms of the country's railways, including a new centralized price and reservations system, but the government insisted it was not backtracking on the sector's privatization.

Launching a new public body, Great British Railways, whose name has echoes of nationalized British Rail in the last century, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pro-privatization government will take greater control of the sector.

As part of the reforms, the Conservative government will offer flexible season tickets, with office workers continuing to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Great British Railways will integrate the railways, owning the infrastructure, collecting fare revenue, running and planning the network, and setting most fares and timetables," the Department for Transport said in a statement.

The government insisted its plan was "not renationalisation", adding it believed state control "failed the railways".

"Rather, it is simplification... (and) private companies will be contracted to run the trains, with stronger competition to run services," it added.