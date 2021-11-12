UK registers over 40,000 new coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com

LONDON, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Britain on Friday registered 42,408 new COVID-19 infections and 195 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,533 in the country, according to the latest official figures.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The infections have fallen by 12 percent over the last seven days, and the number of deaths has decreased by 4.4 percent.

There are currently 8,767 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the National Health Service (NHS) responds to the highest number of 999 (emergency telephone number) calls for a month, new figures revealed Thursday.

The NHS England said NHS 999 services had their busiest ever month in October as staff answered a record 1,012,143 calls.

Stephen Powis, the NHS national medical director, said, "With the highest number of 999 calls ever answered for a single month, the busiest October on record for major A&E (Accident And Emergency) and the rollout of boosters as part of the successful NHS vaccination programme, there is no doubt pressure on the health service remains incredibly high."

