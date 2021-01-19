UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Registers Record 1,610 Covid Daily Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

UK registers record 1,610 Covid daily deaths

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday registered another 1,610 fatalities from coronavirus, a record high over 24 hours since the pandemic arrived in 2020, but the number of new cases fell.

The UK's total Covid-19 death tally now stands at 91,470, with a further 33,355 new cases also reported over the last day, taking the total number of infections to nearly 3.5 million.

But the number of new cases over the last week was down around 22 percent, as a stringent lockdown announced earlier this month starts to have an effect.

Britain is currently gripped by its third and deadliest wave of the virus, blamed on a new strain believed to be highly infectious.

An estimated 12 percent of people in England had been infected with coronavirus by December last year, up from nine percent in November, according to official antibody data released Tuesday.

One in 10 people in Wales, one in 13 in Northern Ireland and one in 11 in Scotland were also estimated to have caught the virus, according analysis of random blood test results published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Health chiefs have been warning intensive care units risk being overwhelmed by the surge in cases.

Overall mortality for the week ending January 8 was 45 percent higher than the five-year average, according to the ONS, although it cautioned that the data could be skewed by uneven reporting over the holiday period.

London, which has been hit particularly hard by the latest wave, recorded an 85 percent increase in deaths, compared to the historic average for the same week.

Cambridge University's Medical Research Council said last week it believed that 30 percent of the capital's population had been infected.

- 'Signs of optimism' - Health minister Matt Hancock, who caught the virus last year, on Tuesday tweeted that he was self-isolating until Sunday after being told by the health service that he may have come into contact with an infected person.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament in Edinburgh Tuesday that the country would remain under almost a full lockdown -- with schools and non-essential shops closed -- until at least the middle of February.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care in Scotland has increased by more than 90 percent since the start of the year to 260, compared to a normal intensive care unit (ICU) capacity of around 170.

Britain is in the middle of a massive vaccination drive, racing to inoculate as many people as possible before the new strain spreads any further.

More than four million people have now received a jab, including more than half of over-80-year-olds.

The government hopes to vaccinate around 15 million high-priority people across the country by February 15, and the entire adult population by the autumn.

Related Topics

Parliament Same Edinburgh Hancock Wales Ireland United Kingdom January February May November December Sunday 2020 From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

41 minutes ago

Custodian of Eidgah Sharif condoles death of Rehma ..

36 minutes ago

Austria probes coronavirus vaccine 'queue-jumping' ..

36 minutes ago

Pompeo Accuses China of Committing Genocide Agains ..

36 minutes ago

US Senate Leader Says Trump, Other Powerful People ..

36 minutes ago

Iodine solution can completely inactivate Covid-19 ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.