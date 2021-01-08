UrduPoint.com
UK Regulator Approves Moderna Covid Vaccine: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

UK regulator approves Moderna Covid vaccine: govt

London, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :British regulators have approved the Moderna Covid vaccine for public use, with the first doses available in the coming months, the government said on Friday.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the vaccine "meets the regulator's strict standards of safety, efficacy and quality" and would be available "from the spring".

