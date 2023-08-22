Open Menu

UK Regulator To Examine New Microsoft Buyout Deal For Activision

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

UK regulator to examine new Microsoft buyout deal for Activision

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Microsoft has submitted a new deal to Britain's competition regulator for the acquisition of video gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the CMA said Tuesday.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has "opened a new phase 1 investigation into a new, restructured deal by microsoft to buy Activision", after blocking a previous version of the deal in April.

Microsoft launched a bid for Activision Blizzard early last year, seeking to establish the world's third-biggest gaming firm by revenue after China's Tencent and Japan's PlayStation maker Sony.

But the $69 billion deal has faced significant scrutiny by antitrust regulators.

The CMA said in a statement that the new deal follows confirmation by the regulator that "the original deal would be blocked to protect innovation and choice in cloud gaming".

Under the new proposed deal "Microsoft will not acquire cloud rights for existing Activision PC and console games, or for new games released by Activision during the next 15 years (this excludes the European Economic Area)," the CMA added.

Instead, these rights will be divested to French game developer Ubisoft Entertainment prior to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, according to the CMA.

"This is not a green light. We will carefully and objectively assess the details of the restructured deal and its impact on competition, including in light of third-party comments," Sarah Cardell, the CMA chief executive, said.

The new deadline for the review is October 18.

Related Topics

World China Buy Japan April October Market Billion

Recent Stories

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on n ..

Govt resolves to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis

5 minutes ago
 RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding comp ..

RAKEZ witnesses significant growth in holding company registrations

17 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

1 hour ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

2 hours ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

2 hours ago
KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

2 hours ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

2 hours ago
 PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

2 hours ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

3 hours ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous