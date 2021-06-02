UK reiterates its condemnation of Mali coup

LONDON, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday reiterated its condemnation of the coup in West African country Mali.

"The UK reiterates its condemnation of the coup in Mali, and of the detention and forced resignation of members of the Government of Mali," UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge, said in a statement.

"We call again for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of all those detained." Duddridge said the UK notes the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) decision to suspend Mali after the coup and "echo ECOWAS' emphasis on the need to deliver the transition process which started nine months ago." West African leaders suspended Mali from ECOWAS bodies on May 30.

The British minister underlined that "it is vital for the sake of Mali and the region that democratic, constitutional rule is restored within the agreed time-frame and that the conditions set out by ECOWAS are fulfilled.

" He said the UK is ready to support efforts to monitor progress and to ensure there is no further deviation from the agreed plan for transition.

On May 24, officials in Mali's transitional government were arrested and taken to the Kati military camp near the capital Bamako by soldiers.

The junta released interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane after three days and their forced resignation.

Col. Assimi Goita also led the coup, which deposed Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, the elected head of state, last August.

The African Union has also suspended Mali's membership, warning the junta over sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored.