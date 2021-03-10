UK rejects EU claims of vaccine blocking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected claims from European Council chief Charles Michel that the country had imposed a ban on Covid vaccine exports.

"Let me be clear: we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components," he told parliament.

"This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms."