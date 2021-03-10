UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Rejects EU Claims Of Vaccine Blocking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:31 PM

UK rejects EU claims of vaccine blocking

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected claims from European Council chief Charles Michel that the country had imposed a ban on Covid vaccine exports.

"Let me be clear: we have not blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine or vaccine components," he told parliament.

"This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Parliament Same All From

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

3 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

31 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

35 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.