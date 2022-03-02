UrduPoint.com

UK Relaxes Immigration Rules For Ukrainian Refugees

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

UK relaxes immigration rules for Ukrainian refugees

London, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The UK on Tuesday relaxed its immigration requirements for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, after criticism it was not doing enough to accommodate refugees.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said some 100,000 Ukrainians could enter the country for 12 months as a result of changes to criteria for close family members.

"There is no limit on the numbers eligible," she told parliament, adding that those arriving "will be able to work and access public funds".

Measures relaxed include language requirements and salary thresholds while also widening eligibility to grandparents, children over 18 and siblings of "any person settled in the UK".

All applicants will still, however, have to pass security checks, she added.

London has faced calls to match an EU plan to allow Ukrainians with passports bearing biometric data to enter the bloc without a visa and stay for up to three years.

In response to the criticism, a junior minister in Patel's department suggested on Twitter Ukrainians could still apply for seasonal worker visas designed for fruit pickers.

He later deleted his tweet.

Newspaper reports have also highlighted several cases where Ukrainians without visas have been prevented from using Eurostar train services to get from Paris to London.

But Patel called the proposals a "very generous, expansive and unprecedented package" and ruled out demands for visa waivers, given that "Russian troops are seeking to infiltrate and merge with Ukrainian forces".

"We have a collective duty to keep the British people safe. And this approach is based on the strongest security advice," she added.

Patel also outlined plans for Ukrainians who do not have family ties to come to the UK by being sponsored by individuals, charities, businesses and communities.

Leave to remain would also be granted for 12 months and would have no limit on numbers, she added.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Twitter London Paris United Kingdom Visa Family From Refugee

Recent Stories

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

54 minutes ago
 US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

54 minutes ago
 'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' ..

'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' Zelensky tells Biden

54 minutes ago
 Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

54 minutes ago
 Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for ..

Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for people: Ali Awan

54 minutes ago
 France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian de ..

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>