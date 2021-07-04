UK reports another 24,885 coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Britain has reported another 24,885 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,879,616, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 18 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,207. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 45.1 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 33.

4 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.

The latest data were revealed as the British government is considering revising the quarantine rules as more and more people are vaccinated.

Dropping all legal requirements to self-isolate for fully vaccinated people who have come into contact with someone who is infected is being considered by the government "as part of the post-Step 4 world", Sky news reported Sunday.