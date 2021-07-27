UK reports another 24,950 corona-virus cases

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 24,950 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to official figures released Monday.

The number of new cases in the country has continued its downward trend by falling for a sixth day.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the country is "not out of the woods yet", even though the number of new cases is falling, BBC quoted his spokesman as saying.

"We should still expect to see a rise in case numbers given the move to step four (of the road-map) last week," the spokesman said.

England recently lifted most COVID-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the road-map out of the lock-down. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

More than 46.5 million people have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine, while over 37.2 million have had their second jab, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.