UK reports another 27,734 corona-virus cases

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 27,734 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 5,770,928, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also recorded another 91 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,430. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The British government announced Wednesday that, from Aug. 2, passengers arriving from amber list countries who have been fully vaccinated in Europe and the United States will not have to quarantine or take a day eight test on arrival when entering England.

Currently, those arriving in Britain from amber list locations, which include the United States and much of the EU, must have had both doses of a corona-virus vaccine under Britain's own vaccination program to avoid the requirement to self-isolate for 10 days.

But amber arrivals who have been fully vaccinated in the United States and European countries will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, alongside a PCR test on or before day two after arrival, according to a statement from the government.

Meanwhile, separate rules will continue to apply for those arriving from France.

By reopening quarantine-free travel for travelers who have been fully vaccinated in European countries and the United States, "we're taking another step on the road to normality which will reunite friends and families and give UK businesses a boost", said Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid in the statement.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.