UrduPoint.com

UK Reports Another 28,612 Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

UK reports another 28,612 coronavirus cases

LONDON, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Britain has reported another 28,612 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,042,252, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 103 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,281. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Data from Public Health England showed that a third of patients currently in hospital have already received two doses of the COVID- 19 vaccine.

But Professor John Edmunds, a government adviser, told Times Radio he was cautiously optimistic that another lockdown would not be needed to bring cases under control again.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while more than 74 percent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.

Related Topics

Died Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

1 hour ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

2 hours ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

2 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

2 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.