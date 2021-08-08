UK reports another 28,612 coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Britain has reported another 28,612 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,042,252, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also recorded another 103 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,281. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Data from Public Health England showed that a third of patients currently in hospital have already received two doses of the COVID- 19 vaccine.

But Professor John Edmunds, a government adviser, told Times Radio he was cautiously optimistic that another lockdown would not be needed to bring cases under control again.

Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, while more than 74 percent have had their second jab, according to the latest figures.